Morning Glory Farms is hosting a farmers market Thursday afternoons from 4 to 6 p.m. The market coincides with pick up for the farm’s CSA customers, while also offering goods from other smaller sellers are available, and WIC customers and seniors who recieve credits for produce from farmers can spend them at the market each week.
A farmer’s market is still being offered in the Mount Vernon community, just in a different location.
“When I heard that the Mount Vernon farmer’s market was closing in uptown Mount Vernon, I decided to offer a similar market for the customers I knew had Woman Infant and Children checks for fresh produce, as well as for senior citizens,” said Donna Warhover of Morning Glory Farms CSA.
The hours for the market are similar as they have been to the farmers market in uptown Mount Vernon – Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. It also is offered during the same day as Morning Glory Community Supported Agriculture customers pick up their weekly offerings at the market, which is why Warhover chose the time, knowing they were already at the farm at those times.
On the third Thursday of each month, the Morning Glory Food Truck is also available, providing supper on the farm.
“This is what we had hoped to build with Morning Glory, which is building a community that as peple passionate about local food and produce,” Warhover said. “We grew from the farmers market originally to providing our own CSA program.”
Warhover said more members of the community should come out to shop the local produce. She also has items from other smaller retailers that are available at the shop, and offers space for businesses like White Tree Bakery.
“Jen had really been hoping to sell at a farmer’s market this year to build her customers for her bakery, and this gives her an opportunity to sell her baked goods and desserts,” Warhover said.
Morning Glory also hosts breakfasts on the farms the second and fourth Saturdays of every month from 8 a.m. to noon.