A farmer’s market is still being offered in the Mount Vernon community, just in a different location.

“When I heard that the Mount Vernon farmer’s market was closing in uptown Mount Vernon, I decided to offer a similar market for the customers I knew had Woman Infant and Children checks for fresh produce, as well as for senior citizens,” said Donna Warhover of Morning Glory Farms CSA.

Farmers market open at Morning Glory farms
Morning Glory Farms is hosting a farmers market Thursday afternoons from 4 to 6 p.m. The market coincides with pick up for the farm’s CSA customers, while also offering goods from other smaller sellers are available, and WIC customers and seniors who recieve credits for produce from farmers can spend them at the market each week.

