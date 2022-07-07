The dots on the map indicate where people would most like to see the pool. The dots located on the spot that is the Mount Vernon cemetery were intended for the Mount Vernon Nature park area to the west, but not enough room in that space moved them towards the cemetery. The current location or Nature park were the most represented by votes, with the Buresh Center for an indoor pool option also indicated.
Members of Waters Edge held a public meeting June 27 at Davis Park Pavillion.
The goal was to collect more information from the public on what they wish to see in any new pools in the Mount Vernon community.
As Laura Ozburn, aquatics consultant with Waters Edge Aquatic Design outlined to many attendees, there were two key questions Waters Edge was looking to answer – what type of pool people were looking to see created (outdoor or indoor) and where would be the best location.
Residents were also encouraged to write their thoughts and opinions down.
“We’ve had great participation at today’s public meeting,” Ozburn said. “We’ve been able to collect information from youth and adults alike, which is what you want to plan for a successful project.”
One of the discussions on the importance of having a pool or aquatic center, as it helps with low-impact exercise for those with mobility issues.
When it came to locations for the pool, the most votes seemed to be remaining at Davis Park or relocating to the area near Nature Park. An indoor option next to Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center was also a large vote getter, with many noting that the design for the center was originally pitched to the community.
Citizens also were asked to weigh in on what they’d want to see in a pool.
The current pool, more than 50 years old, is part of a feasibility study by Waters Edge.
Ozburn said that there will be another public meeting held on the pool facility in the coming months, with that date yet to be determined. Waters Edge will also make a final presentation to the council once the study is completed.
Discussion was held between Ozburn and current pool manager Katey Forrest about changes for any aquatic center to make sure space is maximized at the pool.
If you missed the chance to attend the June 27 meeting, Waters Edge is collecting some of the same information via a survey, found on the Mount Vernon Swimming Pool or Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun’s Facebook page. That survey closes Sunday, July 9.