Farmers Abby Barten and Nancy and John Brannaman, of The Lavender Farm at Sutliff, will host a Practical Farmers of Iowa field day exploring lavender, flower and berry production Wednesday, July 6, from 10 a.m. to noon, on their farm near Lisbon (1380 White Oak Ave. NE).
The event – “Getting Started With Lavender, Flowers and Berries” – is free to attend and will feature lunch from the Morning Glory Food Truck at the end of the field day.
Please note: Due to on-farm logistics, attendance at this field day is limited to 30 people and registration is required. Sign up at practicalfarmers.org/getting-started-with-lavender-flowers-and-berries or by calling Debra Boekholder at (515) 232-5661. The field day is sponsored by Sustainable Iowa Land Trust.
Nancy and John Brannaman purchased their acreage from John’s parents and are farming it now with Abby Barten, providing the next generation a chance to farm. Together, they added value to the 41-acre farm by establishing lavender fields, ornamentals, perennials and a variety of berries.
During the field day, Abby, Nancy and John will lead guests on a tour of the lavender farm; share their reflections on starting a horticulture business and how they manage a U-pick farm; and discuss production of perennial and annual flowers, native and exotic berries and fruit trees.
Guests will also have a chance to see an example of how one family has created opportunities for a beginning farmer outside the family to access land.
Full event details are available at practicalfarmers.org/getting-started-with-lavender-flowers-and-berries.
This event is part of Practical Farmers’ 2022 field day season, which includes 41 events hosted by farmers located across the state, and beyond, on topics spanning the agricultural spectrum. Attendees can expect a welcoming atmosphere, a spirit of curiosity, a culture of mutual respect and farmers openly sharing their knowledge and experience.
The full roster of events – along with additional information about PFI field day policies and logistics – is available at practicalfarmers.org/field-days. For questions, contact the PFI office at info@practicalfarmers.org or (515) 232-5661.
Practical Farmers’ 2022 field days are supported by Level A sponsors Albert Lea Seed; BioTill Cover Crops; Grain Millers Inc.; Iowa Agriculture Water Alliance; Iowa State University Department of Agronomy; Iowa State University Extension and Outreach; MOSA Certified Organic; Nori Carbon Removal; P&K Midwest; Sinclair Tractor; Sunderman Farm Management; and Van Wall Equipment.