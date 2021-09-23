We recently had the yearly rival game of Iowa playing Iowa State. Heralded as the one football game in Iowa where the whole state seems to be watching and rooting for one side, every Iowan seems to be involved with this game, whether or not he or she attended either of the schools.
On that same day in Utah, equally fierce rivals played against each other for their own bragging rights. The University of Utah and Brigham Young University faced each other for their own huge game and BYU won for the first time in 9 years. One exuberant BYU student even broke his leg when he rushed to the field at the end to celebrate.
Why am I bringing up two football games played in different states? Besides the fact that they both happen to garner huge rivalries in their respective parts of the countries, what could these games possibly have in common?
A few days after the games, I was going through Facebook and found interesting, yet similar, pictures posted by two totally different friends in each state of incredible images from each game. At both games, the potential for fights and ugly behavior had the possibility of being present in the stands among the opposing fans. However, these two pictures showed something entirely different taking place.
At the game in Iowa, the picture was of two Iowa State fans carrying an Iowa fan in a wheelchair up several flights of stairs so that he could get to the stadium. At the game in Utah, the picture was of a Utah fan sharing his rain poncho with a young BYU fan so that he could stay dry in the rainy weather.
These pictures moved me in a profound way. These fans put aside their obvious differences and helped another person in need. Everyone in the two pictures is wearing apparel for their favorite teams, but they realized that in this moment of need, that was not what was important.
These games also happened to take place on Sept. 11, when we were reflecting on 20 years since the terrorist attacks on our country. It was a day to remember all those horrific events and how much they changed us. One theme that seemed to come through in the remembrances was how everyone really came together that day and in the weeks and months to come.
We stood together as a nation that had been attacked. Yes, some unfortunate incidents occurred where ignorant individuals did hurtful things to Mosques and Muslims, but luckily those episodes were rare. For the most part, it was an incredible time where people put aside their differences and looked to find ways to help out and serve their communities.
One of my favorite memories on that terrible day took place in Washington D.C. when members of Congress returned to the Capitol after being evacuated earlier in the day. Senators stood by Representatives, Democrats next to Republicans, and the leadership of both houses gathered as a symbol of strength for a country reeling after that morning’s chaos.
The Speaker of the House and others addressed the Nation and a moment of silence was observed. And then impromptu singing of “God Bless America” began. They weren’t in key and some didn’t get all the words right, but they were unified in their singing and their eagerness to unite together at this tremulous time in our nation. Tears streamed down my face as I watched this moment on the news and I saw tears in their eyes as well.
In this divided nation of 2021, now is the time to put aside what divides us and remember what we have in common and find ways to show love and compassion for one another. I never would want a repeat of 9/11, but I am glad for the lessons of love and unity that came from that horrifying event. If passionate fans at their most anticipated football games of the season can put aside their differences to help out an opposing fan in need, surely all of us can work on finding common ground with others for the good of humanity.