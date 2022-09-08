Mount Vernon postmaster Kim Konkowski is retiring, with her last day Aug. 30.

“The job has been a challenge at times, but it’s allowed me to support my family, and the company has allowed me to expand and do many different things over the course of my 26-year career,” Konkowski said.

Kim Konkowski
Buy Now

Mount Vernon’s postmaster Kim Konkowski is retiring with the U.S.P.S. Her last day working in Mount Vernon was Tuesday, Aug. 30, but she will be working in Iowa City and taking unused vacation up to her official retirement date of Oct. 31.

Recommended for you