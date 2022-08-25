Slanted roof removed
The slanted roof over the First Street Community Theatre in the process of being removed by volunteers and First Street Community Center staff the weekend of Aug. 13. Work continues occurring on the space, with the back wall slated to be replaced in early September.

The First Street Community Center Theatre is getting some renovation work to the space in August.

According to Rick Elliott of First Street Community Center, the project includes the removal of the slanted roof above the theatre stage, as well as extending the back wall of the theatre into the gymnasium space by about six feet. That will widen the depth of the stage for the actors and allow for set transitions to occur during a show.

Back wall
The back wall of the theatre has been removed, showing the gymnasium behind. The wall will move six feet into the auditorium, expanding the depth of the First Street Community Center stage.

