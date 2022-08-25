The slanted roof over the First Street Community Theatre in the process of being removed by volunteers and First Street Community Center staff the weekend of Aug. 13. Work continues occurring on the space, with the back wall slated to be replaced in early September.
The First Street Community Center Theatre is getting some renovation work to the space in August.
According to Rick Elliott of First Street Community Center, the project includes the removal of the slanted roof above the theatre stage, as well as extending the back wall of the theatre into the gymnasium space by about six feet. That will widen the depth of the stage for the actors and allow for set transitions to occur during a show.
“That should allow our theatre crew to bring in more sets and allow them to do more with shows on that stage that a traditional theatre could do,” Elliott said.
Braden Rood with the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre said the removal of the slanted ceiling means the theatre crew can utilize larger sets, including some that could be two stories high.
Volunteers with the theatre group and members of the First Street Community Center staff helped with demolition on the project the weekend of Aug. 13, removing the slanted ceiling and the back wall of the space.
Elliott said the goal is to have the back wall finished and installed by early September, to allow Dance Arts Iowa to utilize the gymnasium for tumbling classes.
The theatre group will also look to adjust the lighting and sound in the space with the new dynamics of the theatre.
“We’re hoping the work on the entire theatre project will be completed by the end of September of this year,” Elliott said.
The project was helped by an anonymous donation from a community member.