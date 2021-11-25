Five students at Mount Vernon High School have attained the highest individual honor available to Iowa high school musicians by being selected as members of the 2021 Iowa All-State Chorus.
Senior Tessa Baty (soprano), daughter of Jim and Julie Baty, was selected for the third time. Senior Natalie Spinsby (alto), daughter of Mary Drexler and Jacob Spinsby, was selected for the second time. Juniors selected to the chorus include Finley McVay (soprano), daughter of Jason and Andrea McVay; Tyler Panos (bass), son of Dave and Lesley Panos; and Dylan Winkler (tenor), son of Isaac and Joelynn Winkler. This is the first selection for Dylan Winkler and the second selection for both Finley McVay and Tyler Panos. Thad Wilkins is the director of the Mount Vernon High School vocal music program.
The 2021 Festival Concert celebrates the 75th anniversary of this prestigious event. District auditions for the 278-piece All-State Band, 214-piece All-State Orchestra, and 602-member All-State Chorus were held Oct. 23 at Le Mars, Hampton, Independence, Atlantic, Indianola and Washington. Approximately 17% of the students who audition are selected for membership in the All-State ensembles. All-State musicians represent the top 1.7% of all Iowa high school musicians.
Participants rehearsed in Ames Thursday, Nov. 18, Friday, Nov. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 20, and the Festival Concert was presented to the public at 7:30 p.m. in Hilton Coliseum, Iowa State University, Ames, on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Iowa Public Television recorded the concert for rebroadcast. Please check the IPTV website (ww.iptv.org) for the exact dates and times. This program is under the auspices of the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa Music Educators Association.