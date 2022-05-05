More than 50 people got a chance to participate in the Lisbon United Methodist Church Saturday, April 30, as part of the Masters miniature son and mother golf tournament.
Along with mini golf, there was also a meal and carnival games for families of all ages to play.
Doug Kula, one of the organizers, said the idea came from Lisbon United Methodist Church member.
“Once we had the idea of the first course, we had opportunities to develop courses for the tournament,” Kula said.
Kula was the designer of hole number five.
One fo the things he loved about the designs of many of the miniature golf courses was the ability for members to make corrections and minor changes if they found a course was too easy or too difficult for players.
“We also planned it as an inside tournament to take into account providing protection from the weather,” Kula said.
Loops, pipes, and water hazards were found on a few of the courses, and several courses worked with the architecture of the room to provide additional challenges. The first hole started up at the first floor of the church and proceeded to the basement to be finished off in play.
As players took to the course, many could be heard saying “this is awesome” and celebrating getting holes in one on some of the courses.