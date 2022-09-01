Kirkwood Community College professor Arbe Bareis Moyaad and professor emeritus Marianne Taylor have a gallery on display at Kirkwood Community College now through Sept. 20.

Taylor will be returning to Mount Vernon Tuesday, Sept. 13, for an artist’s reception to be held from 5-6 p.m.

Poet laureate Marianne Taylor
Marianne Taylor, former poet laureate for the City of Mount Vernon, has a gallery where her poems are paired with artwork for a Kirkwood Art professor on display now until Sept. 20.

