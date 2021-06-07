Four passengers were injured in a one vehicle crash along Ivanhoe Road Friday, June 4. Kaylin Seeman, 20, Mount Vernon, and Brayden Strelow, 21, Lisbon, were transported to University of Iowa Hospital with non-life threatening injuries by Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance Service. Joshua Hoke, 22, Lisbon and Tessa Cords, 18, Lisbon, were transported to Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids by Lisbon-Mount Vernon Area Ambulance service with non-life threatening injuries.
According to Sgt. David Omar of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in about the crash at 10:20 p.m. Friday evening. First responders arrived to the scene along Ivanhoe Road, just east of Pleasant Hill Road where a Suzuki Grand Vitara ended up overturned in the north ditch. Seeman, the driver, was traveling westbound on Ivanhoe Road before losing control on the gravel road and ending up in the ditch.
Also responding to the crash were Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, Mount Vernon Fire Department and Lisbon Fire Department.