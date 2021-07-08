Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash along Hwy. 13 and County Home Road Monday, June 29, at 6:04 p.m..
According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Department, Robert Newlin-Smith, 26, of Platteville, Colo., was driving a silver Audi. The Audi proceeded into the intersection with County Home Road without stopping. In doing so, he collided with a minivan operated by Krystl Verrengia, 35, Mount Vernon.
Verrengia and two passengers, William Ropa, 61, Cedar Rapids, and Paul Doughtery 56, Cedar Rapids, were injured in the crash, as was Newlin-Smith.
All four were transported by Area Ambulance to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. It is believed all were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.
Newlin-Smith was charged with operating while intoxicated and some other traffic related charges.