Mount Vernon High School has implemented its first year of the Iowa Seal of Biliteracy Award. This honor is awarded to students who demonstrate proficiency in English as well as another language. Mount Vernon offers German and Spanish, but proficiency in other languages can be evaluated as well.
This year 14 graduating seniors demonstrated intermediate proficiency in their second language: Leo Appleton, Tesa Baty, Elizabeth Dougherty, Julissa Govea, Aden Grudzinski, Anna Hoffman, Jaden Houghtaling, Isabelle Krob, Allison Ott, Madelyn Plotz, Elizabeth Quam, Sara Rhomberg, Jacob Russell, Kasia Wiebel
These seniors took the STAMP 4 Skill Assessment by Avant Assessments. This assessment examined their second language skills in reading, listening, writing and speaking. Students must be proficient at the Intermediate-Mid level in all four skill areas in order to receive the Iowa Seal of Biliteracy.
These seniors will be recognized for their outstanding achievement at the MVHS graduation and at Senior Awards night. Each of the seniors will wear a silver cord at the graduation ceremony and have a permanent transcript record of their achievement.
Students may use this certification to demonstrate their proficiency to future employers or educational institutions for placement in unique programs. More colleges and universities are recognizing the credibility of this assessment, so students and parents are encouraged to include this information with their admission applications.