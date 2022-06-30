The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun’s offices will be closed Monday, July 4, for the Fourth of July holiday. The newspaper will also be on early deadline, with many sections being laid out Friday, July 1. The newspaper will be open Tuesday, July 5, at 8:30 a.m.
Both Mount Vernon and Lisbon City halls will be closed for the July 4 holiday. All area banks will also be closed.
Trash pick-up for Mount Vernon and Lisbon will not be impacted, as Republic Waste Services has collections Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays for the community, and Johnson County Refuse collects trash Thursdays in Lisbon.
Both Mount Vernon Pool and the Lisbon Splash Pad will be open on the Fourth of July holiday. The pool will have open swim from 12:30 to 5 p.m., and lap swim from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The splash pad is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Linn County governmental offices will be closed Monday, July 4, for the Independence Day holiday. Regular business hours resume on Tuesday, July 5.
The following services will continue to operate:
• Juvenile Detention and Diversion Services
• Mental Health Access Center
• The Sheriff’s Office will be closed; however, continuous operations will be available for routine and emergency responses, including the Patrol Division, Communications Division and the Correctional Center. In an emergency, always dial 911.
Vehicle registrations can be renewed online at any time at iowataxandtags.org.
Nitty Gritty Antiques FestivalThe Nitty Gritty Antiques Festival will be Monday, July 4, in uptown Mount Vernon, running from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Concrete barricades will be in place on First Street at First Avenue starting at noon Sunday, July 3. First Avenue (Hwy. 1) will remain open at all times. The first block of First Street East and First Street West will be closed to traffic and parking while dealers set up their booths. Streets are expected to re-open at approximately 6 p.m. Monday, July 4.
FireworksAs the Fourth of July holiday approaches, the public is reminded that the Linn County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution in May that limits when consumer fireworks are allowed in unincorporated Linn County. Under the newly passed resolution, which is effective only in unincorporated Linn County, consumer fireworks are allowed only during the following timeframes:
• July 4 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
• Dec. 31 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. on the immediately following day (Jan. 1) Consumer fireworks may only be used on property owned by the person or persons using the fireworks or with property owner permission.
Consumer fireworks are prohibited in the cities of Mount Vernon and Lisbon at all times. Violation of that misdemeanor is punishable by a fine of not less than $250.
The City of Mechanicsville will again host a firework display at dusk again this year. People are encouraged to park at the North Cedar Elementary School building in Mechanicsville to view the display.
Mount Vernon’s Heritage Days will also hold a fireworks display at Kernoustie Golf Course the evening of Friday, July 8.