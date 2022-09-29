The Friends of Palisades-Kepler State Park is hosting Raptology Saturday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m. Raptology is a raptor and wildlife education group based in Iowa City with the goal to educate the public by providing up close and unique experiences with birds of prey. The birds will be presented at Pavillion #1. The Friends group will host a bake sale for donations. The public is invited to attend this family friendly event.
Raptology provides a home for raptors who are unable to return to the wild due to injury or human imprinting. The group uses their own money to care for the raptors. Visitors will learn about the birds as they ask questions and take pictures.
At the last demonstration hosted by the Friends group, visitors met Gonzo, a turkey vulture, Rachel, a Peregrine falcon, and Sarah, a screech owl. Displays of bones, feathers, and talons add to the show. Homemade baked goods will be available and donations will be accepted. Look for the information signs in the park.
Bauman’s in Mount Vernon has expanded their shoe department and are sponsoring a drawing for a pair of men’s or women’s hiking boots during the raptor event.
The Friends of Palisades-Kepler State Park was formed to assist park personnel with cleanup and repair and will use donations for this goal. Fundraising events and progress will be posted on our Facebook page @FriendofPalisadesKepler. Donations can be made out to The Friends of Palisades-Kepler State Park or deposited at any of the area Hills Banks. The Friends are a registered non-profit.
If you are interested in receiving emails regarding the Friends of Palisades-Kepler, or want to volunteer, email us at ppalisades050@gmail.com.