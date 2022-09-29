The Friends of Palisades-Kepler State Park is hosting Raptology Saturday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m. Raptology is a raptor and wildlife education group based in Iowa City with the goal to educate the public by providing up close and unique experiences with birds of prey. The birds will be presented at Pavillion #1. The Friends group will host a bake sale for donations. The public is invited to attend this family friendly event.

Recommended for you