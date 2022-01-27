We have reached the end of week two of the legislative session. Here are a few highlights:
Iowa House Republicans have gotten straight to work. In every one of our districts, we’ve heard from members of our community, law enforcement, and health care providers about the need for treatment locations to place difficult patients and for additional mental health providers. The Iowa Legislature has passed significant legislation and increased appropriations to expand access to mental health in Iowa over the last few years. However, we will not stop working to increase access to mental health care until every Iowan has the access to the quality care they deserve. In the very first week of session, Iowa House Republicans introduced four pieces of legislation aimed at increasing access to mental health care in Iowa. This week, three of those four bills passed their subcommittee and the fourth is scheduled for next week.
Recently, the Governor’s Child Care Task Force released its report of recommendations to improve access to child care in Iowa. This week, House Republicans brought forward three bills based on that report. These bills are largely aimed at providing flexibility to parents and providers and reducing unnecessary regulations to align Iowa’s child care recommendations with the majority of other states. These changes are not requirements by any means. They simply give child care providers greater flexibility to provide care to additional children and collect more money for the service they provide if they choose to utilize these options.
The annual firefighter chili cook off took place on Tuesday, Jan. 18. I always enjoy the opportunity to talk to the dedicated firefighters that keep Iowans safe. After tasting multiple different kinds of chili, my vote went to team No. 5. Thank you to all who make the Iowa Firefighters Association great!
It is an honor to be back in Des Moines representing District 95 and the people of Iowa. I encourage my constituents to contact me using my legislative email (Charlie.McClintock@legis.ia.gov) with any comments, questions, or concerns. I look forward to another great week of representing the people of District 95