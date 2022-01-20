Happy New Year everyone! I hope everyone enjoyed their holidays. Now that December has come to an end, it is time to begin the 2022 Legislative Session!
Session began on Monday, Jan. 10. Throughout the week we had the opportunity to hear from House Speaker Pat Grassly, Governor Reynolds, Chief Justice Christensen, and General Corell. I also attended the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committees. I will be serving on those committees along with the Veterans Affairs Committee and the Justice Systems Appropriations Subcommittee this session. Below are a few more highlights from this week.
On Tuesday, Jan. 11, Governor Kim Reynolds revealed her plan for state spending in fiscal year 2023. The Governor’s plan proposes to spend $8.2013 billion from the General Fund in FY 2022, which is an increase of 0.95 percent over the current FY 2022 budget. Governor Reynolds’s budget spends 89.04 percent of the on-going revenue in the General Fund ($9.2106 billion). The rest of her budget proposal and more Session opening news can be found using this link! https://iowahouserepublicans.nationbuilder.com/this_week_s_house_gop_newsletter_jan uary_13_2022
I also attended a variety of events this last week. On Monday, the G.O.P. Legislative Breakfast took place where we heard from Governor Reynolds, Speaker Grassly, Senate President Chapman, House Majority Leader Windschitl, and Senate Majority Leader Whitver. The Board of Regents Breakfast was on Tuesday. It was great to hear from the state school representatives. On Thursday, I attended the Board of Supervisors Public Hearing Second Reading- Coggon Solar. I had the opportunity to speak with several constituents about this project. This Saturday, I plan to attend the League of Women Voters Forum and the United Labor Alliance Legislative meeting.
It is an honor to be back in Des Moines representing District 95 and the people of Iowa. I encourage my constituents to contact me using my legislative email (Charlie.McClintock@legis.iowa.gov) with any comments, questions, or concerns. I look forward to another great week of representing the people of District 95!