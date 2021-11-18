November has approached quickly. Here are the happenings of October.
We had two special sessions in the month of October, with the main object being to finalize the legislative maps. On Oct. 28, the second map was approved. As put best by the Speaker of the Iowa House, Pat Grassley, “Iowa’s redistricting process has once again proven itself the gold standard and produced a nonpartisan, fair map for the people of Iowa.” Below is the link to the Iowa Legislative webpage where you can view the new map. https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislators/redistricting
While at the second special session, HF 902 was passed. An immense amount of work was put behind this bill, and I understand that the work is not done. However, it is a step in the right direction and I will continue to advocate for the rights of my constituents.
This bill creates a framework that businesses must follow to grant medical and religious exemptions to any COVID-19 vaccine mandates. It is essential in helping protect the individual rights of Iowans, without forcing businesses into a position where they must choose between breaking federal law or Iowa law. HF 902 makes it easier for Iowans to have their exemptions approved by eliminating the need for a doctor’s note or pastor’s signature. It also protects Iowans’ right to privacy, by limiting the information employees must disclose to their employer when requesting an exemption. It also ensures employees are no longer required to answer invasive questions from their employer about their medical history or religious beliefs. Additionally, HF 902 ensures that anyone who is fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine does qualify for unemployment insurance.
The month of October brought along some challenging losses. Representative John Landon’s tree planting ceremony was held before the first special session Oct. 5. It was a great way to memorialize his impactful life. Another Iowan who was taken too soon was Trooper Ted Benda. Trooper Benda ISP No. 313 was injured in a crash Oct. 14 and succumbed to his injuries on Oct. 20. We will never forget the sacrifice made by Trooper Benda. Rest In Peace, and may God be with you and your family.
As always, feel free to contact my legislative email with any comments, questions, or concerns. Per usual, I look forward to another great month of representing the people of District 95