Several Democratic candidates for federal and state office held a County Line Fundraiser at Sutliff Cider, Saturday, Sept. 3.

The fundraiser, organized by U.S. Congressional District 2 candidate Liz Mathis and U.S. Congressional District 1 candidate Christina Bohannon’s staff, was hosted by Rita Hart and Dave Loebsack. The Linn and Johnson County line is one of the division points between both districts, and Sutliff straddles the Linn and Johnson County line.

Eric Van Lancker
Dave Loebsack welcomes Eric Van Lancker to the fundraising event at Sutliff Cider House Saturday, Sept. 3. Van Lancker is the Democratic lieutenant governor candidate.
Joel Miller
Joel Miller, Democratic candidate for secretary of state race, speaks at an event at Sutliff Cider Saturday, Sept. 3.

