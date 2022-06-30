Mount Vernon residents’ new garbage containers should be delivered sometime in the coming week.
City administrator Chris Nosbisch said the trucks delivering the containers might not be labeled Republic Waste management, as these are subcontractors to Republic.
Garbage and recycling cans will be placed at driveways in front of homes.
The new garbage pick-ups for the City of Mount Vernon will begin the week of July 4.
The city will reimburse Gary’s Foods for any unused garbage tags after July 1. For renters and homeowners, any unused garbage tags will be treated as a credit on the garbage bill. Those should be brought to the City of Mount Vernon in early July to get credited.
Existing blue recycling bins can be recycled if homeowners have no need for those items. Garbage cans can not be recycled.
If people need to change the size of the garbage cans, they need to contact the City of Mount Vernon within the first month. The default was a 65-gallon trash container and 65-gallon recycling container.
“If they are going smaller than 65 gallons, there may be a slight delay in getting those containers ordered,” Nosbisch said. “That means the homeowners may have to use the larger containers until a smaller size can get properly delivered.”
Garbage pickup the week of July 4 will not be impacted by the holiday, as there are no pick-up dates on Mondays for trash or recycling.
Nosbisch said that work is ongoing on the glass recycling solution for the city, with communication made with Ripple Glass.
Businesses and commercial enterprises have had communication with Republic Waste Management about what garbage and recycling options they need. Nosbisch said that one of the stumbling blocks the city has discovered is that some businesses were previously allowed to opt out of garbage fees in the past, and they cannot do that with the current system.
Mayor Tom Wieseler reminded citizens again of the importance of cleaning any recycling materials clean to not contaminate recycling.
He also encouraged citizens to be flexible over the next couple of weeks.
One of the areas that still has not been cleared up for the new garbage contracts is the definition of snowbirds. Nosbisch said the city will have to possibly make changes to that ordinance later this summer or early fall.
Next council meeting July 6The next Mount Vernon City Council meeting is Wednesday, July 6.