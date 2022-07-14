Gary Harold Petersen, 71, of Newton, formerly of Mount Vernon, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022. Visitation and a funeral service were held Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon. Burial was at Lisbon Cemetery with a lunch at the church.
Those unable to attend are invited to watch the service via livestream. Please find the livestream link on Gary’s Tribute Wall and share your support and memories with his family at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Survivors include his wife, Deloris; children, Melinda White, Nancy White, Donald (Esther) Binegar, Jr., Jeremy (Erin) Petersen, Rhonda (Josh Mumm) Petersen and Amanda (Chris) Busch; 22 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy McCarthy and Nancy (Scott) Frank; many nieces and nephews and many friends, including the members of St. Paul’s.
Gary was born July 19, 1950, in Vinton, son of Harold and Lauretta (Flickinger) Petersen. He was raised in Van Horne and graduated from Benton Community high school in 1969. On March 7, 1998, Gary married Deloris Israel in Mount Vernon. He worked for Amana Refrigeration for many years. Gary enjoyed watching the Hawkeyes, his favorite NASCAR driver, Martin Truex, Jr., wrestling, and coloring with Deloris. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dennis and great-niece, Becky McCarthy.