Ballots have been set for the general election this fall to be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.
For United States Senator, voters will choose between incumbent Charles Grassley (R-New Hartford) and Michael Franken (D-).
Ballots have been set for the general election this fall to be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.
For United States Senator, voters will choose between incumbent Charles Grassley (R-New Hartford) and Michael Franken (D-).
In United States Representative District 2, the choice is between incumbent Ashley Hinson (R-Marion) and Liz Mathis (D-Cedar Rapids).
The Governor’s race features incumbents Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg (R), Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker (D) or Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia (L)
The Secretary of State race is between incumbent Paul D. Pate (R) or Joel Miller (D).
Auditor of State voters choose between incumbent Rob Sand (D) or Todd Halbur (R).
Treasurer of State includes a choice between incumbent Micahel G. Fitzgerald (D) or Roby Smith (R).
Secretary of Agriculture includes incumbent Mike Naig (R) or John Norwood (D).
The Attorney Generals race is a choice between incumbent Tom Miller (D) or Brenna Bird (R).
In the State Senator race for District 42, choices for voters are incumbent Charlie McClintock (R-Alburnett), Jessica Wiskus (D-Lisbon) or Bruce Gardner (Ind-Garrison).
For State Representative District 83, the choice for voters is Cindy Golding (R-Cedar Rapids) or Kris Nall (D-Center Point).
Pre-registration for the general election ends Monday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m.
Absentee ballot request forms must also be filled out and returned by Monday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m. Absentee ballots must be returned to the Linn County Auditor’s office via mail or ballot drop box by close of polls on election day to be considered for counting.
The first day that ballots can be returned by mail is Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Early in-person absentee voting runs from Wednesday, Oct. 19, through Monday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m.
Election day in person is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polling places will be open election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For Mount Vernon, those polling locations are Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church for Mount Vernon District 1 and Mount Vernon City Hall for district 2. Franklin Township (which includes the City of Lisbon) votes at Lisbon City Hall.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.