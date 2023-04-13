George C. Pospisil, 82, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023, at home.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Pastor Brody Tubaugh officiating. Burial: Sulek Cemetery, Shueyville, graveside honors conducted by Mount Vernon Howard Hahn American Legion and United States Marine Corps. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the funeral home. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, is caring for George’s family.
Those unable to attend are invited to watch the service via livestream. Please find the livestream link on George’s Tribute Wall and share your support and memories with his family at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.
George Charles was born Feb. 28, 1941, son of George and Lucille Tuele Pospisil, in Stanchfield, Minn. His family would move to Mount Vernon, where George attended school. George, at age 17, received his request to join the United States Marines. He would serve the next two years, both on the aircraft carrier, Bonne Homme Richand, and, as an M.P. at Camp Pendleton, Calif. George, then Honorably Discharged from the United States Marines Third Detachment, returned to Iowa. He joined the Local #89 Iron Workers Union, in 1964. George was a devoted member of the union, during his career as an Iron Worker. George married Sharon Crutchlow in 1965. The couple was blessed with two sons, Brad and Harley. They divorced in 1969. In 1973, George was united in marriage to Beverly Roy, and welcomed a third son, Blade Roy. George and Beverly were married until her passing in 2011. He became a business partner with Jerry McVay in McVay Construction, in 1989. George, kind of, retired in 1994. George loved the outdoors. He spent many days hunting and fishing. George found great enjoyment at his Suttliff “Cards Group”. He loved to play Swick, Euchre and Poker, with his friends at Suttliff.
George is survived by his three sons, Brad Pospisil, Harley Pospisil and Blade Roy; grandchildren, Justin Pospisil, Jessica Pospisil, Rachel Pospisil and Jared Roy; and sister, Shirley (Gary) Heisermann; numerous other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly; and sister, Doris.