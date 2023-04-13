George C. Pospisil, 82, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023, at home.

Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Pastor Brody Tubaugh officiating. Burial: Sulek Cemetery, Shueyville, graveside honors conducted by Mount Vernon Howard Hahn American Legion and United States Marine Corps. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the funeral home. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, is caring for George’s family.

