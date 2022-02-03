Iowa business owners and business tax filers: Create your GovConnectIowa logon TODAY to ensure you have access to your tax accounts!
After February 4, 2022, eFile & Pay will no longer be available for sales, use, and withholding taxes. These taxes must be filed using GovConnectIowa after February 4, 2022.
Creating yourGovConnectIowa logon will provide access to your accounts and new, user-friendly tools that simplify filing and paying your taxes. Existing sales, use, withholding, and fuel tax permits have been migrated into GovConnectIowa. Business owners with existing tax permits are required to create a new logon in GovConnectIowa to access current Iowa tax accounts.
Learn more about GovConnectIowa, including how to create your logon and how to access your Iowa tax accounts. eFile & Pay logins cannot be used in GovConnectIowa.
Individual income and corporate income tax payments can continue to be made in eFile & Pay. However, future dating of payments is not available in eFile & Pay at this time. Payments must be submitted on the day you want the payment to be processed. Stay updated by subscribing to Department of Revenue news at tax.iowa.gov.
GovConnectIowa launched on November 15, 2021 for business owners and business tax filers. The Iowa Department of Revenue and other state agencies created the portal to simplify filing and paying taxes and register or renew certain business licenses and permits. Later rollouts in this multi year project will simplify processes for corporate income taxpayers, individual income taxpayers, and local government tax equalization and distributions, among other improvements.