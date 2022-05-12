This is the third of three articles researched and compiled by the Mount Vernon-Lisbon unit of the Linn County League of Women Voters. It is our passion to inform and encourage voters in our area. This article will focus on questions about registration, new precinct boundaries and polling places, deadlines ID requirements at the polls and new laws since 2020. The first article focused on why voters should feel confident in voting in Iowa and the many safeguards in our election process. The second article focused on the qualifications, training, duties and responsibilities of our Precinct Election Officials.
Three contributors – Carol Daly, Sharon Hill and Carol Woods-Boren, relied on information from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website and the Linn County Auditor’s Elections office.
Being an informed voter involves learning about the candidate, the offices they are running for and key issues in the election. But it also entails being prepared to vote by knowing the “rules” about who can vote, how to vote, when to vote and where to vote.
Am I eligible to vote in Iowa? All voters must be registered to vote. To register, you must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of the state of Iowa, and must be at least 17 years old turning 18 on or before election day. Iowans who have completed felon sentences may now be eligible to vote and may check at the Restore Your Vote website https://restoreyourvote.iowa.gov
Am I registered to vote? It’s important to check to make sure that you are registered to vote. You can easily verify your voter registration status by going to the Iowa Secretary of State’s website (https://sos.iowa.gov) and selecting the elections tab>> Voters >> Am I registered to vote? Link or by phoning Linn County Election Office at 319-892-5300, option 1. If you have moved since the last election, you should update your voter registration with your new address.
How do I register to vote?
There are several ways to register to vote in Iowa. If you have access to a computer or smartphone, you may register or update your registration online with an Iowa driver’s license or Iowa non operator ID using the Iowa Secretary of State’s website (https://sos.iowa.gov) and selecting the elections tab >> Voters >> Register to vote link.
You may also register to vote by going to your county auditor’s office or by mail using the Iowa Voter registration form available online at the Secretary of State’s website. Monday, May 23 is the final day to register to vote for the 2022 Primary Election. October 24 is the deadline to register to vote prior to the November 2022 general election.
What happens if I miss the voter pre-registration deadlines? If you miss the primary election or general election pre-registration deadlines, you may register to vote when you go to the polls. Remember that you must go to your correct polling place with an ID such as an Iowa driver’s license or Iowa non-operator ID and proof of your current residence in your polling precinct. If you do not have sufficient documentation, another registered voter who lives in the same precinct may attest to your identity and residence.
What if I want to vote by absentee ballot? Several changes to absentee voting were made in the 2021 Iowa election law. Registered voters who wish to vote using an absentee ballot must complete, sign and return an absentee ballot request form to their county auditor. Absentee ballot request forms may be obtained by calling the county auditor’s office or printed from the Iowa Secretary of state’s website (https://sos.iowa.gov) and selecting the Elections Tab >> Voters >> Absentee Voting. Your request for an absentee ballot must be received by your county auditor no later than 5 p.m. 15 days before the election.
How do I return my absentee ballot? Once you receive your absentee ballot it is important to complete it and return it to your County Auditor’s office promptly. You may mail in your voted absentee ballot or take it to a drop box at the County Auditor’s office. If you are unable to take your voted ballot to the drop box yourself, you may ask an individual who lives in your household, a family member, or a designated delivery agent. There are additional rules that delivery agents must follow. Check with Linn County Elections. All voted absentee ballots must be received by the county auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on election day.
How do I vote early? Early voting in Iowa is technically in-person absentee voting. These ballots are counted at the same time as the mailed ballots. Early voting locations are limited to the County Auditor’s Office; additional satellite voting stations can be opened only if petitions are signed requesting them. The first day of early voting is now 20 days before election day.
How do I vote on election day? Be prepared to vote on Election Day by locating your polling place in advance. This information is available on Iowa Secretary of State’s website (https://sos.iowa.gov) and selecting the Elections tab >> Voters >> Voting on Election Day >> Find your precinct/polling place. Remember to take an approved form of identification with you. Approved IDS include an Iowa Driver’s License, Iowa non operator ID, U.S. Passport, U.S. Military ID or Veteran ID, Iowa Voter Identification Card or a Tribal ID Card/Document
Are there new precinct polling locations in Mount Vernon and Lisbon? New housing and population shifts meant the old MV North and MV South precincts changed in major ways. For voters within the Mount Vernon City limits, we now have Mount Vernon 01 and Mount Vernon 02. The precinct maps show the two new precincts. MV01 votes at the St. John’s Catholic Church and MV 02 votes at Mount Vernon City Hall. This is true for city, school board and general elections. Be sure to note these changes to make sure you are at the correct place on election day. Voters who live within Lisbon City limits continue to vote at Lisbon City Hall. Those who live in rural townships should check the Secretary of State’s website (https://sos.iowa.gov) or your county auditor to find your polling place. A yellow postcard will be sent to each Linn County household that includes at least one active or inactive voter. It will arrive in your mail about May 18 and show your correct polling place.
Democracy is not a spectator sport! Be a prepared voter!