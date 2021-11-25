Dance Arts Iowa dancers will be performing “The Nutcracker” Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Mount Vernon High School Performing Arts Center.

The show begins at 2 p.m., with tickets $10 each.

Come enjoy a holiday classic ballet performed by dancers in the Mount Vernon and Lisbon community to get you in the holiday spirit.

For more information or to reserve tickets, contact Trude Elliott at danceartsiowa@gmail.com.

