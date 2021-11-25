Gift: Dance Arts Iowa presents 'The Nutcracker' Nov 25, 2021 Nov 25, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dance Arts Iowa dancers will be performing “The Nutcracker” Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Mount Vernon High School Performing Arts Center.The show begins at 2 p.m., with tickets $10 each.Come enjoy a holiday classic ballet performed by dancers in the Mount Vernon and Lisbon community to get you in the holiday spirit.For more information or to reserve tickets, contact Trude Elliott at danceartsiowa@gmail.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTaste: Alger’s Pizza Palace celebrates 35 years in businessSpringville volleyball wrap-up: One to rememberBetween the lines: First in the 1,000-1,000 club?Kelly GenskowSpringville football: Wilt, Menster earns All-State honorsRunning Raider Marathon Club: Life lessons through runningAnamosa baseball: Wilt commits to KirkwoodSpringville volleyball: Howard, Matus, Wilson earn All-State honorsDisappointment at the DomeJoan Nicholson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.