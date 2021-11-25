Gift: Gary's Nov 25, 2021 Nov 25, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gary’s Foods, your hometown grocer since 1974, is offering ways to cater to your holiday party needs.Whether it be the ingredient you forgot to restock in your pantry, or supper of Champ’s Chicken and Fish or Gary’s Smoke Haus smoked meats, they are there for you.It’s a great place to pick up a gift, including gift cards, candy or fruit baskets.Talk to the folks in Gary’s meat department for the centerpiece of your feast. They also offer made-to-order meat and cheese trays for your holiday parties. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTaste: Alger’s Pizza Palace celebrates 35 years in businessSpringville volleyball wrap-up: One to rememberBetween the lines: First in the 1,000-1,000 club?Kelly GenskowSpringville football: Wilt, Menster earns All-State honorsRunning Raider Marathon Club: Life lessons through runningAnamosa baseball: Wilt commits to KirkwoodSpringville volleyball: Howard, Matus, Wilson earn All-State honorsDisappointment at the DomeJoan Nicholson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.