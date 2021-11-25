Gary’s Foods, your hometown grocer since 1974, is offering ways to cater to your holiday party needs.

Whether it be the ingredient you forgot to restock in your pantry, or supper of Champ’s Chicken and Fish or Gary’s Smoke Haus smoked meats, they are there for you.

It’s a great place to pick up a gift, including gift cards, candy or fruit baskets.

Talk to the folks in Gary’s meat department for the centerpiece of your feast. They also offer made-to-order meat and cheese trays for your holiday parties.

Recommended for you