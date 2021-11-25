Two new small businesses will be having grand openings in uptown Mount Vernon during Shop Small Saturday.

Hill of A Deal resells new liquidation items from big box stores at 50 to 95 percent off retail prices.

CRC Coincraft makes handcrafted jewelry and accessories from coin.

Both stores are located at 118 First Street SW Mount Vernon, located just down the hall from The Sweet Factory.

The stores will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during Shop Small Saturday, so please feel free to stop in.

Hill of a Deal owner Tara Comley encourages people to come in and save money on tons of everyday needs or gifts for the holidays.

“We offer everything from home goods, electronics, baby items, health & beauty, winter gear, sporting goods, pet items, accessories and much more,” Comley said. “We also have new items daily.”

CRC Coincraft turns items like sliver coins into rings. He also makes earrings, bracelets, guardian bells, guitar picks and an assortment of keychains, all made from coins.

For more information, checkout their Facebook pages at facebook.com/hillofadeal and CRC Coincrafts at facebook.com/CRCcoincraft for their individual hours.

