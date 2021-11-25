Gift: Hill of A Deal and CRC Coincraft Nov 25, 2021 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two new small businesses will be having grand openings in uptown Mount Vernon during Shop Small Saturday. Buy Now SYSTEM Hill of A Deal resells new liquidation items from big box stores at 50 to 95 percent off retail prices. Buy Now SYSTEM CRC Coincraft makes handcrafted jewelry and accessories from coin.Both stores are located at 118 First Street SW Mount Vernon, located just down the hall from The Sweet Factory.The stores will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during Shop Small Saturday, so please feel free to stop in.Hill of a Deal owner Tara Comley encourages people to come in and save money on tons of everyday needs or gifts for the holidays.“We offer everything from home goods, electronics, baby items, health & beauty, winter gear, sporting goods, pet items, accessories and much more,” Comley said. “We also have new items daily.”CRC Coincraft turns items like sliver coins into rings. He also makes earrings, bracelets, guardian bells, guitar picks and an assortment of keychains, all made from coins.For more information, checkout their Facebook pages at facebook.com/hillofadeal and CRC Coincrafts at facebook.com/CRCcoincraft for their individual hours. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTaste: Alger’s Pizza Palace celebrates 35 years in businessSpringville volleyball wrap-up: One to rememberBetween the lines: First in the 1,000-1,000 club?Kelly GenskowSpringville football: Wilt, Menster earns All-State honorsRunning Raider Marathon Club: Life lessons through runningAnamosa baseball: Wilt commits to KirkwoodSpringville volleyball: Howard, Matus, Wilson earn All-State honorsDisappointment at the DomeJoan Nicholson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.