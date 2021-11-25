Gift: Lynch Ford Chevrolet Nov 25, 2021 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you’re looking for a gift that will pay off all year round, Lynch Ford Chevrolet is selling gift certificates.They can be used for an oil change or light maintenance in Lynch’s no-appointment needed Quick Lane.Shuttle service is available if you need to get back to work or home while your vehicle is in the shop.Lynch Ford Chevrolet services all makes and models of vehicles, and every service visit comes with a complimentary car wash and vacuum. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTaste: Alger’s Pizza Palace celebrates 35 years in businessSpringville volleyball wrap-up: One to rememberBetween the lines: First in the 1,000-1,000 club?Kelly GenskowSpringville football: Wilt, Menster earns All-State honorsRunning Raider Marathon Club: Life lessons through runningAnamosa baseball: Wilt commits to KirkwoodSpringville volleyball: Howard, Matus, Wilson earn All-State honorsDisappointment at the DomeJoan Nicholson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.