Gift: Pet Nanny of Mount Vernon Nov 25, 2021

Are you planning on traveling a distance from home this holiday season, and need someone local to watch over your pets while you're away?

The Pet Nanny of Mount Vernon is here to help.

Pet Nanny of Mount Vernon offers in-home pet care seven days a week for residents in the Mount Vernon and Lisbon communities.

Gretchen Reeh-Robinson notes that a meet/greet of the family and animal is required before her service can be offered.

Reeh-Robinson is a certified professional pet sitter through Pet Sitters International.

She currently has openings for Christmas and New Year's holidays on a first come, first serve basis. A deposit may be required for pet care.

For more information, check out www.mvpetnanny.com or call Reeh-Robinson at 1-319-535-1033.

Recommended for you

Latest e-Edition
Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun

Most Popular Articles Images Videos

Articles
Taste: Alger's Pizza Palace celebrates 35 years in business
Springville volleyball wrap-up: One to remember
Between the lines: First in the 1,000-1,000 club?
Kelly Genskow
Springville football: Wilt, Menster earns All-State honors
Running Raider Marathon Club: Life lessons through running
Anamosa baseball: Wilt commits to Kirkwood
Springville volleyball: Howard, Matus, Wilson earn All-State honors
Disappointment at the Dome
Joan Nicholson