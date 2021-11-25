Gift: Silver Spider Nov 25, 2021 Nov 25, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save No matter who you need to get a gift for, odds are you’ll find something at Silver Spider in uptown Mount Vernon.Enjoy perusing the shelves, where you’ll find magnets, scarves, scrunchies, mittens, socks, mugs, books, kitchen towels, action figures, journals, sunglasses and jewelry.Check out the back room for toys, puzzles and games geared toward the younger set, such as plush toys, squishes, craft kits, lots of stickers and activity pads.If you can’t decide, a gift card to Silver Spider is always a great idea as well. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTaste: Alger’s Pizza Palace celebrates 35 years in businessSpringville volleyball wrap-up: One to rememberBetween the lines: First in the 1,000-1,000 club?Kelly GenskowSpringville football: Wilt, Menster earns All-State honorsRunning Raider Marathon Club: Life lessons through runningAnamosa baseball: Wilt commits to KirkwoodSpringville volleyball: Howard, Matus, Wilson earn All-State honorsDisappointment at the DomeJoan Nicholson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.