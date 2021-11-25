Gift: Silver Spider
No matter who you need to get a gift for, odds are you’ll find something at Silver Spider in uptown Mount Vernon.

Enjoy perusing the shelves, where you’ll find magnets, scarves, scrunchies, mittens, socks, mugs, books, kitchen towels, action figures, journals, sunglasses and jewelry.

Check out the back room for toys, puzzles and games geared toward the younger set, such as plush toys, squishes, craft kits, lots of stickers and activity pads.

If you can’t decide, a gift card to Silver Spider is always a great idea as well.

