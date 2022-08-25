The rain mostly held off for Sauerkraut Days 2022 in Lisbon, with only Friday evening’s street dance needing to be canceled.

The theme for this year’s celebration was Good Ole Days, harkening back to Sauerkraut Days festivals in the past.

Lisbon Sauerkraut Days King and Queen
The 2022 Lisbon Sauerkraut Days King and Queen are Brody Sawyer and Leliani Phillips.
Bathtub races 1
Jacksons and the Other Guys race through the bathtub races Saturday afternoon. The quartet was this year’s first place winners in the event.
Rain squall
Alivia and Addie Osborn splash in the puddles forming in the short rain squall seen at Sauerkraut Days Saturday, Aug. 20. It was the only precipitation seen during the Saturday festival in Lisbon, despite grey and cloudy skies most of the morning.
lisbon fireworks 1
Fireworks were fired Thursday, Aug. 18, in Lisbon City Park.
Fireworks 2
Fireworks 3
Lisbon Sauerkraut Days 2022

