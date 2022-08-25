Alivia and Addie Osborn splash in the puddles forming in the short rain squall seen at Sauerkraut Days Saturday, Aug. 20. It was the only precipitation seen during the Saturday festival in Lisbon, despite grey and cloudy skies most of the morning.
The rain mostly held off for Sauerkraut Days 2022 in Lisbon, with only Friday evening’s street dance needing to be canceled.
The theme for this year’s celebration was Good Ole Days, harkening back to Sauerkraut Days festivals in the past.
This year’s grand marshal wished to remain anonymous, noting their goal has been to make Lisbon the community it has been today.
Megan Dietsch with the Sauerkraut Days committee noted that the festival was a huge community party for the community of Lisbon, and that’s what this year’s marshal wished everyone would do — spend time with friends and family and celebrate the town of Lisbon.
“They will be soaking up all the smiles and continue to contribute anonymously to making the community of Lisbon a better place to live,” Dietsch said.
Pedal pull, ice cream social, coronation of king and queen, 5K, car show and bathtub races were among the events of the festival in Lisbon.
All the sauerkraut you could eat was still free, and brats were also offered, as well as other vendors in downtown Lisbon.
Carnival rides also returned to the festival this year, and were a popular event Friday and Saturday.
Saturday evening concluded with a concert featuring Eli Alger and the Faster Horses.
Former Queen and king Eden Kluver and Everett Schlueter speak about what they enjoyed most about being king and queen for Sauerkraut Days in 2021 with Megan Dietsch Friday, before drawing names from hats for who would be this year’s royalty.
