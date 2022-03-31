The Grant Wood Studio and Armstrong Visitor Center will be reopening for the season Saturday, April 2, at noon. Admission to the Studio is free for everyone during regular studio hours courtesy of a grant from the Esther and Robert Armstrong Charitable Trust.
Grant Wood comes to life in this light-filled, inspirational loft known as the Grant Wood Studio, located right here in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Wood lived and worked in the Studio from 1924 through 1935, but his spirit is still very much alive as visitors observe the decorative details and craftsmanship that went into transforming the loft into a studio, performance space, and living quarters. Visitors stand in the very spot where Wood painted some of his most famous works, including American Gothic (1930). The experience continues with a visit to the nearby Cedar Rapids Museum of Art, which houses the world’s largest collection of artworks by Grant Wood.
Currently, face masks are required, and the docent guided Studio tours are limited to groups of 10 people at a time. Tours begin on the half hour. All COVID precautions have been implemented for your safety.
Grant Wood Studio hours
Saturday, noon to 4:00 p.m.
Sunday, noon to 4:00 p.m.
The Studio is located at 810 Second Avenue SE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52401.
For more information, please visit www.crma.org or call 319.366.7503.