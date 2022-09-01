The Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation announces its final grant cycle for 2022 for local charitable nonprofits. Applications will be accepted through Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 4:30 p.m.

The Community Foundation accepts applications from nonprofit organizations with a 501©(3) status, governmental organizations, and non-501©(3) organizations that have completed arrangements to obtain a fiscal sponsor. Grant applications can be submitted online at www.gcrcf.org starting Thursday, September 1, 2022.

