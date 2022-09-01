For more information on funding opportunities and deadlines, visit gcrcf.org/grants.
For this grant cycle, applications will be accepted for the following grant programs:
Program Support Grants: Support new, innovative programs and sustains current and/or ongoing programs. Grant awards are a maximum of $25,000 for a 12-month period or $50,000 for a 24-month period. Award limits are based on organizational age and size.
Organization Support Grants: Support general operating costs and capacity-building projects for nonprofits that work in Linn County, with these grant opportunities based on organization location, age, and size. Grant awards from $1,000 to $25,000 are based on organization size.
Linn County Grants: Support programs or projects that enhance the quality of life and community development outside the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area. Grant award maximum is $10,000.
Creating Safe, Equitable and Thriving Communities Fund: Supports programming that addresses the inter-relational factors that lead to violence in Cedar Rapids. The Community Foundation will hold a small mini-grant cycle this fall. More information will be available in early September at gcrcf.org/grants.
Cedar Grove Signature Fund: Supports organizations in all nonprofit sectors that impact the quality of life in Cedar Rapids, Iowa with a focus on human services, education, and arts and culture. Grants from this fund are determined by the donor; this will be the final grant opportunity from this fund.
Competitive Donor-Advised Funds: Supports nonprofits that align with the funding priorities of the donor-advisors. The Community Foundation accepts grant applications for a number of local corporations and family foundations. The programs, grant award sizes, and activities to be funded are determined by each donor-advisor and may include programmatic or operating support, capital campaigns, event sponsorships and religious activities. Applications are being accepted for the following competitive donor-advised funds: