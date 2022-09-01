We had two grandsons sick and shirts ruined. This was the sixth year we have had the cousins, our grandchildren together for a week. We missed having them in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.
The seven ranged in ages from 3 to 13. Cousin’s week all started in July of 2016 when 3-year-old, Tristan traveled across five states with his big sister, 7-year-old Izzy, to spend a week with Gibson, also 3.
Izzy, Tristan, and Branson are from Leander, Texas, which is north of Austin. Gibson, and CeCe, live in Mount Vernon. Jackson is from Marion and Jude, Dubuque. Our daughter Marcy from Dubuque, once again, spent the week with us making Cousin’s Week at grandma and grandpa’s possible. As the kids get older it gets easier. Now it only takes my wife, Audrey a couple of weeks to recover.
We live in the country north of DeWitt, and for years Audrey and I have disagreed about how much supervision the kids should have inside and out. I believe they need freedom to play, not an adult activity director. Each summer when the cousins get together, it is like they have never been apart.
This year, I was the chauffer to and from Saber Basketball Camp of which the four oldest boys attended. I dropped them off and picked them up each morning while babysitting 3-year-old Jude. On Tuesday night that week I drove the boys to Marion, for Jackson’s baseball game. Wednesday, we went to Cedar Rapids for Gibson’s four 3-on-3 basketball games. Tristan and Jackson became a great cheering section, which made the night a lot of fun.
Audrey, Izzy, and Cece left for the YMCA in Maquoketa by 7:30 each day.
Girl’s time was also spent on a couple of sewing projects and a trip to a nail salon, which also included aunts Whitney and Marcy, along with Gibson’s cousin Taylor. Izzy said, “It was nice this week having cousin Cece, another girl for company.” She showed her appreciation by giving Grandma several hugs during the week.
Maybe you have heard it said, “Grandfathers spoil their grandkids, because you can’t spank Grandpa.” Maybe so, but by Monday I wasn’t allowed to give the kids any more sweets for the rest of the week. Sunday night before the Saber Basketball Camp started, Branson got sick from eating too much candy. Thursday, at the conclusion of camp, I treated the boys to ice cream. Two of them ended up with chocolate and Superman stains on their new camp shirts, which still remained after two machine washings. Then Thursday night Jackson became ill from dehydration, because I wasn’t pushing the kids to drink enough water.
Even with the mishaps Audrey thought I did a better job helping with the kids this summer. It wasn’t because I took care of the boys each morning. But rather, because we didn’t interrupt her scheduled, swim classes and pickle ball, which during Cousins Week included Izzy and Cece.
Along with running and playing outside, the kids spent hours driving our 710-Allis-Chalmer’s garden-tractor and riding in the wagon it pulls. Jude didn’t ride, though fascinated with all things mechanical; at 3 he is still afraid of the loud noise the tractor makes.
Each year I line up a couple of farm experiences for these city and town kids. Wednesday afternoon, we once again visited the Irish Meadow Alpaca Farm. On
Thursday, we visited my friend, Murl McCulloh’s hog farm. There the kids got to see 15 new litters of baby pigs, and Murl spent almost an hour patiently answered all their questions about farming. Both trips were awesome.
It was a great week. My only frustration was that the kids were always hungry, regardless of how many snacks a day they had. Talking with some of my nieces and nephews later, I learned that for active kids hunger is universal.
When they got home to Mount Vernon, Gibson and Cece couldn’t stop talking about their cousins. On the way back to Texas Branson was sad. Grandma asked, “Do you miss Mom and Dad?” “No, Gibson, Jackson, Cece, and Jude,” was his response. Then Tristan informed us, “I plan on attending the University of Iowa, and then I am going to live in Iowa.” Maybe Iowa’s Keegan Murray becoming the NBA’s 2022 Summer League MVP had something to do with Tristan’s decision.
For those of you who haven’t tried it, (I know many of you do this) I encourage all grandparents to host a Cousins’ Week. It is a thrill watching your grandkids become best friends. This may be the most important thing you do for them and they will cherish the memories forever.