We had two grandsons sick and shirts ruined. This was the sixth year we have had the cousins, our grandchildren together for a week. We missed having them in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

The seven ranged in ages from 3 to 13. Cousin’s week all started in July of 2016 when 3-year-old, Tristan traveled across five states with his big sister, 7-year-old Izzy, to spend a week with Gibson, also 3.

Recommended for you