With summer activities in full swing, you probably haven’t given much thought to back-to-school shopping. But for some families, the financial stress of preparing for a new year puts a strain on summer fun.
Each year Southeast Linn Community Center hosts a drive to provide free backpacks and basic supplies to Lisbon and Mount Vernon students. Last year this program served 130 students as they prepared for a pandemic-altered year. You can help continue this success and support your youngest neighbors as they learn and grow.
Donation needs include new or very gently used backpacks, spiral or composition notebooks, folders, index cards, glue sticks, erasers, sharpies, red pens, pencils and washable markers.
Monetary donations are also appreciated, as they allow the opportunity for bulk purchases. Donations can be dropped off at Southeast Linn Community Center through July 19.
Distribution will be Wednesday, July 28, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Mount Vernon High School. The program is open to any Lisbon or Mount Vernon family who could use help with the cost of back-to-school shopping. Homeschool, open-enrolled and online students are also welcome to sign up. Pre-registration is required. Registration opens Wednesday, June 23, and ends Wednesday, July 7. An online registration link will be available at www.selinn.org, or paper copies can be picked up at Southeast Linn Community Center.
Thank you for your support of this important program. Now back to enjoying your summer!