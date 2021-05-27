In-person activities are finally returning to Southeast Linn Community Center. Beginning June 1, we will once again offer congregate meals, social activities and extended access to the food pantry and clothing closet.
Congregate meals will be served every weekday at 11:30 a.m. Lunches are provided by Horizons for adults age 60 or older and their spouse. And all ages are welcome to purchase a lunch and gather with friends. Come early on Wednesdays to play cards and on Fridays for Bingo. These activities will begin at 10:30 a.m. RSVPs are needed one day in advance to order meals.
While the pandemic never stalled our weekly food pantry, the distribution process was very different. For the safety of clients and volunteers, we switched to delivery-only, and then to scheduled pickups. Both options will continue, but we are adding in drop-in hours to increase accessibility. Stop by from 9 -11 a.m. on Tuesdays and 2-5 p.m. on Thursdays, and we’ll have volunteers available to fill orders on the spot.
Freestyle Clothing Closet is open for shopping 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. And starting June 5, it will also be open the first and third Saturday of each month from 10:00-noon. The free, gently-used clothing and accessories are available for all Mount Vernon and Lisbon area residents.
With all of these activities comes many new opportunities to volunteer. If you have space in your schedule and are ready to help out in person, we’d love to have you. In accordance with the most recent CDC guidance, we are no longer requiring masks in our building for those who are fully vaccinated. We respectfully request that anyone who is not yet fully vaccinated continue to wear a mask while in our facility.
Thank you for your patience as we adjust to the new schedule and guidelines and continue to do our best to safely serve our community.