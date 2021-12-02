Did you know that a company called Navigator CO2 Ventures is proposing to run two liquid CO2 (carbon dioxide) pipelines west of Mount Vernon and south of both Lisbon and Mount Vernon? I am concerned that many people in our communities haven’t been informed about this proposed project. Indeed, if I hadn’t received paperwork last week from Navigator announcing that they will be seeking easements on my land, I would not be aware of the project myself.
The materials from Navigator are very slickly-produced and make sunny claims about being pro-ag, “green,” and safe. At first, I was really intrigued by their project—a CO2 pipeline is different from just another oil or gas pipeline—and I wanted to learn about it. But the more that I learn, the more that a dreadful feeling grows: the plan to crisscross our state with “hazardous” pipelines (the official designation for CO2 pipelines) isn’t of benefit to us. I am convinced now that this is neither pro-ag, nor “green,” nor safe, and I am concerned that our communities—because we are small and many of us are rural—are simply being shoved under the metaphorical bus.
I want everyone in our communities to know that there is one public meeting in Linn County about this proposed pipeline—only one meeting! That meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m., in Cedar Rapids at the Veterans’ Memorial Building (50 2nd Ave Bridge). Anyone can attend, and it is our chance to speak with Navigator and the Iowa Utilities Board.
I and others have been knocking on neighbors’ doors to visit about this proposed pipeline. We all agree that we should share our concerns with each other before the Dec. 6 meeting in Cedar Rapids. Some of us have gotten together and we’ve planned a meeting for Saturday, Dec. 4, with presentations at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and an “open house” for chatting together between the two presentations. We’ve rented out the Southeast Linn Community Center (108 South Washington St., Lisbon) as a place to meet, but this meeting isn’t sponsored by Southeast Linn—it isn’t sponsored by any organization. It’s just us: neighbors speaking with neighbors about a project that will impact our communities. I promise that we won’t waste your time. We will have a 15 or 20-minute presentation and then open up for discussion. We will have materials (from the State of Iowa) about easements, surveyors and land agents, and materials to help you contact the Iowa Utilities Board and let them know what you think.
What you think about the project is, of course, ultimately up to you. But please consider attending the meeting to hear your neighbors’ perspectives—not just the glossy media hype that Navigator is pumping out. I think you’ll be glad that you came to hear the “other side” of the issue.
I know it’s easy to feel like we can’t make a difference when we’re up against billion-dollar corporate and governmental entities. But what I’ve come to appreciate in the past week—knocking on the doors of neighbors who are busy, like me, and who want, like me, to enjoy our well-deserved holidays in peace—is that in moments like this, we have vast resources of strength to stand together. We love our community, our land, and our beautiful state. Seeing this love fills me with hope that we can—we must—make our voices heard.