Nestled between the Cedar and Wapsipinicon Rivers in Cedar County, with the Old Lincoln Highway running through its middle, lies a small town with a big history. Original settlers to this area actually built log cabins, a general store, a sawmill, and even a post office about a mile north of where the present city of Mechanicsville lies. They chose this area because of the timber and water supply there. This sector was known as Pioneer Grove.

The ridge to the south of Pioneer Grove, where Mechanicsville now stands, was once a swampy, wooded area, with open prairie on its south side. In 1850, this land was claimed by Joseph Stratton, to be later sold to George Weaver. Weaver, in turn, sold 60 acres to partners John Onstott and Daniel Comstock. In 1855, the land was surveyed and plotted. Soon after, Comstock sold his interest to Onstott, leaving him sole owner of the village.

A historic photo of downtown Mechanicsville.
