With Halloween candy bowls emptied and costumes put away for another year, it is time to turn our attention to stuffing turkeys, filling stockings, and baking grandma’s best cookies. Here at Southeast Linn Community Center we are excited to dive in to our favorite season of the year, making the holidays brighter for our friends in the community.
The rising cost of groceries makes it especially hard for some families to afford a special holiday meal. Our Thanksgiving and Christmas food boxes will provide all of the ingredients for a festive dinner. You can sponsor a box for just $25 and ensure every family is able to gather around a bountiful table. Or when you are doing your own local shopping for groceries, both Gary’s and Brothers offer ways to support SELCC. During November you can ‘round up’ your purchase at Gary’s to benefit our programs. At Brothers, purchase a pre-filled food bag for our food pantry.
Maybe you remember a special gift you received as a child that made your holidays truly magical. Pass that feeling along by selecting someone in our Adopt-a-Family program and shopping from their wish list. Or spend $15 to sponsor a gift bag for a local senior, since no one should ever outgrow the joys of the season.
In the busy holiday rush, sometimes the most valuable gift we can share is our time. Sign up with a friend to spend your lunch hour delivering senior meals, or carve out a few hours with your family to help hand out holiday food boxes. However you choose to help, we guarantee you will leave with a smile, knowing you’ve made the holidays a bit brighter here in Mount Vernon and Lisbon. Find all the details and sign up links on our website, www.selinn.org. Thank you for giving!