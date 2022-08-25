I would like to thank the citizens of Mount Vernon for their collective efforts to transition the trash/recycling process for our community. The system wide City decision to get away from the 35 year tag system and go to automated curbside pick up was studied for three years. This change impacted over 1300 residential and commercial customers starting on July 1. I know the bin delivery by a third party was a little rough but, with very few exceptions, everyone’s items were picked up from week 1 and continue to be picked up. Thank you to City Hall staff who took many calls the first week. Most of those calls involved the changing of bin sizes, which is natural during a transition.

In checking with Matt Pivit, the Services Manager for Republic, there are a few reminders and information to share.

