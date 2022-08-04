Joe Hall is walking across America to raise awareness for mental health.

Hall aCross the Country
Joe Hall is walking across the country to raise awareness for mental health and support a family friend who died by suicide to help fund mental health resources in that friend’s hometown.

Hall was diagnosed with depression in 2007. While he tried anti-depressants originally, he didn’t like the way they made him feel and decided to battle through the issue on his own.

