Halloween celebration times and activities are happening in Mount Vernon and Lisbon community in the coming weeks.
Mount Vernon Bank and Trust will be holding a pets parade/pets costume contest Saturday, Oct. 22.
“We have several pet lovers at the bank, and we were looking for a fun way to celebrate our pets,” said Sonia Redmond of Mount Vernon Bank and Trust. “The idea of a pet costume contest was suggested, and we thought it would be fun to expand the idea into a community event. We wanted to keep it simple so there are no categories, and all species of pets are welcome to be entered.”
Community members and their pets are invited to come to the Mount Vernon Bank & Trust Company’s Park Saturday, Oct. 22, and have their pictures taken. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Free portable pet dishes will be given away, while supplies last. Pictures can also be submitted via social media or email. Emailed entries can be sent to info@mountvernonbank.com. Entries will be accepted until 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct 22.
The week of Oct. 24 Mount Vernon Bank and Trust will have the community vote for their favorite entry on social media. The winner will be announced Oct. 31 and will receive a Trick or Treat Bag filled with pet friendly goodies.
Wellness Coalition of Rural Linn County will be hosting the second annual Trunk or Treat event at Lester Buresh Center in Mount Vernon Sunday, Oct. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. free and open to the public.
Businesses and individuals who want to participate by giving out candy at the event and decorating their car trunk are asked to register with Kassy Rice at krice@mvcsd.org by Friday, Oct. 21.
Prizes will be awarded for the best theme for decorations for the trunks and a voter’s choice award.
Youth of all ages are encouraged to attend in costume and trick or treat in a safe environment, and adults are encouraged to turn in any expired prescription medications at one of the designated booths at the event.
The Mount Vernon City Council has set trick-or-treating hours for Monday, Oct. 31, in the City of Mount Vernon.
Mount Vernon mayor Tom Wieseler noted the choice of potentially floating the holiday to a different date incurred vast feedback from citizens last year.
Those hours will be set for 5-8 p.m.
Lisbon is also bringing back its Halloweentown celebration in downtown Lisbon this year, as was announced at the Sept. 26 council meeting, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Lisbon parks and recreation director Drayton Kamberling said that games and candy will again be in downtown Lisbon, and street closures for the festival were to be passed at the Monday, Oct. 10, council meeting.
Volunteers are being sought to help with set-up, running the games and tearing down afterwards. If you would like to volunteer, contact Kamberling at Lisbon City Hall at 319-213-4991.
Southeast Linn Community Center director Nicole McAlexander said that the center will also be hosting its annual soup supper Monday, Oct. 31, as part of the Halloweentown festivities in Lisbon.
The dinner will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at SELCC. Grilled cheese sandwiches, soups and desserts will be available for a free-will donation, with proceeds benefitting the programs of SELCC.
A photo booth with props will also be available.
Trick or treat hours in Lisbon are scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. as well.