Harriet Pitlik, 95, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Mount Vernon, died March 22, 2023, at peace. Private Family Graveside Services will be held at a later date. The family is being cared for by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon.
Harriet Ann Ruby was born July 25, 1927, in Chicago, Ill., daughter of Leo and Mary (Roche) Ruby. On Jan. 10, 1948, she married Merrill Pitlik, her life’s love. They had three children and enjoyed 66 years of marriage before his passing on May 17, 2015. Harriet graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids before pursuing her Bachelors from Cornell College, and working towards her masters at University of Iowa.
She taught third grade at Mount Vernon School District over 14 years before her retirement in 1982. In her spare time, Harriet enjoyed gardening, card club, and wintering in Arizona. Her best memories were her time spent with her grandchildren.
Harriet is survived by her children, Pamela (Bob) Byersdorfer of Fairbank, Greg (Joyce) Pitlik of Morton, Ill., and Andrea (Wayne Courtney) Covington of Kensington, Md.; grandchildren, Adam (Amanda) Byersdorfer, Benjamin Byersdorfer, Caleb (Rosanna) Byersdorfer, Meredith (Michael) Torres, Tyler Pitlik, Larry (Tracy) Covington, and Blake (Sarah) Covington; great-grandchildren, Evan, Braden, Jacob, Ilse, Anna Lena, Edgar, Frederick, Quintin, Olivia, Michael, Mitchell, Faith, Matthew, Merrill, Hope, Kate, Ruby, and Killian; brother John (Audrey) Ruby of Laguna Niguel, California; and many nieces and nephews.
Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, Merrill; parents, Leo and Mary Ruby; siblings and spouses, Pat (Marv) Morse, and Dick (Shirley) Ruby; and great-grandchild, Maximilian.
Memorials may be directed to St. John’s Catholic Church, Mount Vernon, or Hospice of Mercy.
Please share your support and memories with Harriet’s family on her Tribute Wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.