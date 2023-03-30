Harriet Pitlik, 95, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Mount Vernon, died March 22, 2023, at peace. Private Family Graveside Services will be held at a later date. The family is being cared for by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon.

Harriet Ann Ruby was born July 25, 1927, in Chicago, Ill., daughter of Leo and Mary (Roche) Ruby. On Jan. 10, 1948, she married Merrill Pitlik, her life’s love. They had three children and enjoyed 66 years of marriage before his passing on May 17, 2015. Harriet graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids before pursuing her Bachelors from Cornell College, and working towards her masters at University of Iowa.

Recommended for you