Harriett (Moffitt) Sander, 98, of Mount Vernon, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Hallmark Care Center in Mount Vernon. Private family services will be at a later date. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services of Mount Vernon is caring for Harriett and her family.
Harriett was born March 22, 1924, in Cedar Rapids, daughter William and Pearl (Resch) Moffitt. She was a proud graduate of the 1942 class of Mount Vernon high School. On Sept. 8, 1946, she married Floyd Sander in Clinton. Harriett was a farm wife, traveler and Floyd’s best helper. There was never anyone she wouldn’t call a friend or lend a hand. Over the years, she was also a leader for 4-H, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts.
Survivors include her children, Barbara (David) Vig and David (Novena) Sander; grandchildren, Darin (Charlene) Vig, Dana (Emily) Vig, David (Joan) Sander and Marriett Sander and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her best friend and love of 70 years, Floyd; her parents and her brother, Richard Moffitt.
Harriett’s family extends a sincere thank you to the staff at Cherry Ridge and Hallmark for their compassion and care.
Memorials may be directed to the Mount Vernon Community School Fine Arts Association.
