Hearing on new park scheduled June 14 Jun 9, 2022

The Mount Vernon Parks and Recreation board will be holding a public hearing Tuesday, June 14, at the Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center at 6 p.m.

The highlighted region is the potential location of the new park in Mount Vernon to be discussed at the hearing.

The park being discussed will be located in the Stonebrook neighborhood (west of 15th Avenue, north of 16th Avenue and will be accessible by Fifth Street West).

The board is seeking public input as to what this park should look like, what types of recreation items should be included in the park and what other possible uses should be when it is developed.

Parks and recreation board members are Julia Andrews, Bob Campagna, Loren Hoffman, Catherine Poduska and Rory Wiebel.

If you have questions, contact Mount Vernon parks and recreation director Matt Siders at 319-895-9513.