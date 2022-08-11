The City of Mount Vernon has set public hearings Wednesday, Sept. 7, for two projects.
The first concerns a project for road improvements to the bridge along First Street West.
Nosbisch said in the council packet, repairs to this particular bridge have been discussed for the past five years, although permits with Union Pacific railroad have slowed the design phase.
There is expected impact to traffic along First Street West during the bridge repair project, which will redirect traffic along Scobey Road to Springville Road.
Council member Stephanie West voiced concern about the Springville Road railroad crossing becoming much rougher over the past several months, and increased traffic could see more vehicles with potential damage.
Mount Vernon-Lisbon police chief Doug Shannon has asked that crossing be addressed to Union Pacific railroad, and noted the future bridge repair project would be another reason to press the railroad to address the crossing because of the anticipated increased traffic.
V and K will be holding a bidletting for the project this fall, with hopes to award the project and complete repairs this year.
Nosbisch said that receiving bids for this project does not force the city to make improvements to the bridge if bids come in much higher than expected. The estimated cost of the project is $200,000, and the project will be paid for via franchise fees.
The second hearing is for the proposed cold storage facilities at the public works facility on Bryant Road.
Estimates of cost for the project are between $450,000 to $500,000, and funds from the Business 30 payout will be used to construct the building.
Public works director Eldon Downs explained this would be used to store some of the public works equipment that is currently stored outside, and will be built adjacent to the mulch and yard waste areas along Bryant Road.
The buildings will be insulated, but not have heat.
Staff will complete the concrete work for the facility, with the shell and minor finishes for the building from an outside contractor.
Labor day meeting rescheduledThe Mount Vernon City Council will have their first meeting in September Wednesday, Sept. 7, due to the Labor Day holiday.
