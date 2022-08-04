Some of the smokers who helped raise the last funds for the park included: Michael Hunter, Jean Hunter, Jessica Hunter, Danielle Kumley, Melissa Steen, Tracy Carstensen as well as members of the supporting committee Amy Haney (member of the Cold Turkey challenge committee), Joe Jennison (director Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group), and Matt Siders (idirector Mount Vernon Parks and Recreation).
Hilltop Park was officially dedicated with a ribbon cutting celebration Thursday, July 28.
Joe Jennison, director of Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group, said the project was one of the first he was approached about when he started as director.
“Here we are 12 years later, and this project is completed,” Jennison said.
Jennison thanked the City of Mount Vernon for their help and planning on the project over the years. The city contributed a vast chunk of the expenses for the project, turning what used to be a partially paved alley into what it is today.
Adjacent building owners were also supportive of the project.
The Mount Vernon Area Arts Council also worked on elements of the project, including the artwork that adorns the wall, made by Tim Adams of Sioux City.
Dale Merill and the team at Liberty Iron Works were instrumental in designing the benches, tables and metal archway that adorns the entry to the park.
Jennison also thanked members of the CDG design committee, who came up with the design for the project.
That design looked at things like making sure there were no stairs on the walkway, the lighting above the park allows the space to be used in the evenings, and the interactive elements cater to people of all ages, as well as the tables, benches and other items.
The final thank you went to the Above and Beyond Cancer, the Reichardt Family, as well as the nine local citizens who gave up smoking to help the city get the last amounts of money by helping Mount Vernon win the Cold Turkey Challenge.
The ribbon cutting culminated the ceremony. Brielle Hufendinck and Eliza Nelson, the first place winners of this year’s Chalk the Walk, worked on a chalk piece outside the pocket park as part of the festivities, while Lane Gaffney performed live music. Cookies, ice cream and other snacks were available.