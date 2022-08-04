Hilltop Park was officially dedicated with a ribbon cutting celebration Thursday, July 28.

A ribbon cutting was held at Hilltop Park Thursday, July 28, in uptown Mount Vernon.

Joe Jennison, director of Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group, said the project was one of the first he was approached about when he started as director.

Smokers who helped
Some of the smokers who helped raise the last funds for the park included: Michael Hunter, Jean Hunter, Jessica Hunter, Danielle Kumley, Melissa Steen, Tracy Carstensen as well as members of the supporting committee Amy Haney (member of the Cold Turkey challenge committee), Joe Jennison (director Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group), and Matt Siders (idirector Mount Vernon Parks and Recreation).

