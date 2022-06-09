Hockey Man makes visit to Mount Vernon By Nathan Countryman nathan.countryman@wcinet.com nathan.countryman Author email Jun 9, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save He’s most often seen near the Best Buy at the intersection of Collins Road and First Avenue in Marion on Saturdays, sharing his love for hockey and street hockey.On the morning of Thursday, June 2, he was visiting with Jay, Matthew and Jacob Norwood in Mount Vernon to play a few rounds of hockey. Buy Now Matthew “Hockey Man” Crawford and Jake Norwood take shots at the hockey net in Mount Vernon. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo “I got an invite to come out and play a few rounds of hockey with these youths,” said Matthew “Hockey Man” Crawford.When he arrived at the Mount Vernon Trailer Park, he somehow pulled up in front of their grandparents’ trailer.Crawford got the idea for his Hockey Man antics from his love for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders hockey team, and he’s been promoting hockey since September 2019.As for why they wanted to play alongside Crawford, Matthew Norwood said that Crawford used to work with their dad.“We started seeing him posting a lot on Snapchat and other social media, and we wanted to help him grow his social media content,” Matthew said.The boys, who are visiting their grandparents, invited him to come play a few rounds.Crawford brought the hockey net, the sticks and a few pucks and they played some rounds at the trailer court’s playground area.The Norwood boys admitted they hadn’t played hockey before Thursday, but weren’t going to pass up a chance to play alongside Crawford. Buy Now Jacob Norwood, Jay Norwood, Matthew Norwood and Matthew “Hockey Man” Crawford Thursday, June 2. SYSTEM “It’s just something fun to do on our summer vacation,” Jacob said.While they’ve been visiting their grandparents, they’ve also been enjoying time at the Mount Vernon pool and Kernoustie Golf Course, and they have a few baseball games coming up.Crawford wants to thank the people who have shown him so much generosity and love for his antics in promoting hockey wherever he goes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save nathan.countryman Author email Follow nathan.countryman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMount Vernon retirees number 12 educatorsAnamosa trapshooting: Early to rise, early to shooting workMidland baseball preview: Continuing to take steps as a programBradley, Zirkelbach earn Republican nominationsAnamosa softball: Gradually coming togetherSusan Jane (Peet) SchmidtRunning Raider Marathon Club: Reaping the rewards of runningAnamosa baseball: Finishing with a big bangMount Vernon student graduates at 16Fair royalty set to return ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos