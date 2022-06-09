He’s most often seen near the Best Buy at the intersection of Collins Road and First Avenue in Marion on Saturdays, sharing his love for hockey and street hockey.

On the morning of Thursday, June 2, he was visiting with Jay, Matthew and Jacob Norwood in Mount Vernon to play a few rounds of hockey.

Hockey Man 1
Matthew “Hockey Man” Crawford and Jake Norwood take shots at the hockey net in Mount Vernon.

“I got an invite to come out and play a few rounds of hockey with these youths,” said Matthew “Hockey Man” Crawford.

When he arrived at the Mount Vernon Trailer Park, he somehow pulled up in front of their grandparents’ trailer.

Crawford got the idea for his Hockey Man antics from his love for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders hockey team, and he’s been promoting hockey since September 2019.

As for why they wanted to play alongside Crawford, Matthew Norwood said that Crawford used to work with their dad.

“We started seeing him posting a lot on Snapchat and other social media, and we wanted to help him grow his social media content,” Matthew said.

The boys, who are visiting their grandparents, invited him to come play a few rounds.

Crawford brought the hockey net, the sticks and a few pucks and they played some rounds at the trailer court’s playground area.

The Norwood boys admitted they hadn’t played hockey before Thursday, but weren’t going to pass up a chance to play alongside Crawford.

Hockey Man 2
Jacob Norwood, Jay Norwood, Matthew Norwood and Matthew “Hockey Man” Crawford Thursday, June 2.

“It’s just something fun to do on our summer vacation,” Jacob said.

While they’ve been visiting their grandparents, they’ve also been enjoying time at the Mount Vernon pool and Kernoustie Golf Course, and they have a few baseball games coming up.

Crawford wants to thank the people who have shown him so much generosity and love for his antics in promoting hockey wherever he goes.

