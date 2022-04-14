A number of services will be held at area churches in Mount Vernon and Lisbon and surrounding areas this Holy week.
Maundy Thursday services will be held at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon beginning at 6:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Vernon will hold Maundy Thursday services beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Holy Thursday mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Church at 7 p.m.
Seeds of Faith Lutheran Church will be holding a Maundy Thursday worship service at 6:30 p.m.
Bertram United Methodist Church will hold a service at 5:30 p.m. for Maundy Thursday.
Friday, April 15Springville Presbyterian Church will hold a Good Friday sack lunch worship at noon at the church basement. Bring your own lunch to this worship event.
Good Friday Mass will be held at Saint Isidore Catholic Church at 3 p.m.
Good Friday services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 15.
United Methodist Church of Mount Vernon will host a Good Friday worship Friday, April 15, beginning at 7 p.m.
Seeds of Faith Lutheran Church will be holding a Good Friday worship service beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 16Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church will hold an Easter Vigil beginning at 8 p.m.
Saint Paul Lutheran Church will hold an Easter vigil service Saturday, April 16, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 17Sunrise worship services begin at 7 a.m. at Saint Paul Lutheran Church. There will be no Sunday school. Services will be followed by an Easter breakfast at 8:15 a.m.
Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church will hold a Easter Mass beginning at 8 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Vernon will hold Easter worship in person for the first time in three years, with the service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Following service, a potluck Easter Brunch will be held, with a biscuits and egg casserole and bacon dishes provided. Church members are encouraged to bring something to share. An Easter egg hunt will also be held at the church following service in Memorial Park. Confirmation and reception for new members is included in the events.
Saint Isidore Catholic Church will have mass at 8 a.m. Sunday.
United Methodist Church of Mount Vernon will hold two Easter services on Sunday, April 17. The first begins at 8:30 a.m. and the second at 11 a.m.
Seeds of faith Lutheran Church will hold Easter Sunday worship service at 9 a.m.