The Housing Fund for Linn County (HFfLC) Board of Directors is pleased to announce they are making up to $300,000 available for housing initiatives that benefit households with income below 80 percent of the area median income.
Governmental entities and for- or non-profit developers and businesses are eligible to receive these funds. Projects must demonstrate an ability to make loan repayments to HFfLC.
Eligible activities include:
• Development
• Reconstruction or rehabilitation of rental and owner-occupied housing
• Homeownership assistance
• Financing for the preservation or development of transitional housing or homeless shelters.
Applications are available at www.ecicog.org/hfflc or to request an application, call (319) 289-0072 or email Tracey Achenbach, Executive Director, at housingfundlc@ecicog.org. Applications are due at the East Central Iowa Council of Governments (ECICOG) office no later than Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at 3 p.m.